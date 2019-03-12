Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Alma (Rush) Magness. View Sign

Graveside services for, Minnie Reeves Magness, 82, of Henderson, will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, Tyler, with Reverend Randy Cooper officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



Minnie was born August 31, 1936, in Royalty, Texas, to the late L.R. Rush and Della Badgett Rush. She passed away on March 9, 2019, in Henderson, Texas. Minnie was a retired clerk from K-Mart and the Thrifty Nickle. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them all.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stan Magness, son, Vollie Reeves, and brother, BuddyRush.



Survivors include her son, Pierce Reeves and wife Sallie of Lorena; daughters, Anna Searcy and husband Larry of Henderson, Della Calley and Johnny Johnson of Troup; step-children, Tracy Evans and husband Dr. Charles Evans of Nacogdoches, Steve Magness of Longview; sisters, Mildred Bradham and husband Doug of Arlington, Barbara Parker of Ennis; brother, Roland Rush and wife Bobbe of Corpus Christi; 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home of Troup.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel Care Hospice. 702 Fairpark Dr. Suite 102, Henderson, TX 75654 and Veterans of Foreign Wars, 14391 Rhones Quarter Rd, Tyler, TX 75703.



Online registration and condolences are available at

Graveside services for, Minnie Reeves Magness, 82, of Henderson, will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, Tyler, with Reverend Randy Cooper officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.Minnie was born August 31, 1936, in Royalty, Texas, to the late L.R. Rush and Della Badgett Rush. She passed away on March 9, 2019, in Henderson, Texas. Minnie was a retired clerk from K-Mart and the Thrifty Nickle. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them all.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stan Magness, son, Vollie Reeves, and brother, BuddyRush.Survivors include her son, Pierce Reeves and wife Sallie of Lorena; daughters, Anna Searcy and husband Larry of Henderson, Della Calley and Johnny Johnson of Troup; step-children, Tracy Evans and husband Dr. Charles Evans of Nacogdoches, Steve Magness of Longview; sisters, Mildred Bradham and husband Doug of Arlington, Barbara Parker of Ennis; brother, Roland Rush and wife Bobbe of Corpus Christi; 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home of Troup.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel Care Hospice. 702 Fairpark Dr. Suite 102, Henderson, TX 75654 and Veterans of Foreign Wars, 14391 Rhones Quarter Rd, Tyler, TX 75703.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Cottle Funeral Home

105 East Bradford P.O. Box 398

Troup , TX 75789

903/842-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close