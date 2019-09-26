Service Information Myrtle Springs Baptist Church 555 County Road 2111 Hooks, TX 75561 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Myrtle Springs Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Myrtle Springs Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Milo Weaver, 94, beloved Father, Brother, Husband, and Friend, was called to his eternal resting place on September 24, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:00p.m. Burial will be at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Nicholas Weaver, Christopher Weaver, Blake Low, Cory Clark, Billy Rushing, and Kyle Lee.



Milo entered this world on February 23, 1925 in Frankston, TX, born to William Milo and Ollie Margaurite (Henry) Weaver. In December of 1943, Milo enlisted into the United States



Milo was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ann Brady Weaver in 2008, his parents, eight sisters, and one brother. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jerry Low of Quitman; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carolyn Weaver, of Quitman; son and daughter-in-law, Doyle and Sharon Weaver of Kerrville; grandchildren, Nicholas Weaver, Christopher Weaver, Lisa Weaver, Jamie Weaver DeVoe, Blake Low, and Lana Low Clark; and seventeen great-grandchildren.



For those desiring, memorial contributions may be directed to the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 2185 FM 2225, Quitman, Texas 75783.

