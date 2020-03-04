Service Information Boren-Conner Funeral Home Hwy 69 South Bullard , TX 75757 (903)-894-7777 Send Flowers Obituary

Millie Lucile Stratton, age 67, passed away peacefully with husband and sons by her side on March 2, 2020 secondary to an ongoing battle with pneumonia and Parkinson's disease. She was born October 24, 1952 in Springfield, Kentucky to Dave and Lois Blandford, as the first of six children.



Millie is survived by her husband, Troy Clark Stratton, of 41 years. They were married on July 28, 1978. She is also survived by two of her sons, Jason and Jedidiah, their loving wives Misty and Aaren, five grandchildren; Jayden, Hailey, Brantley, Rory, and Kyler Stratton, as well as four siblings; Joe, Matt, and Mark Blandford, and Lisa Bauer. She was proceeded in death by her son Jacob Stratton and her brother Chris Blandford.



Millie loved the Lord, dedicated her life caring for children, enjoyed gossiping on the phone, had a sweet tooth for coconut pie and was naturally a social butterfly. She reveled in the opportunity to turn on ice skating over Troy's college basketball. She was a loving wife, mom, Mimi, friend, sister, and dog owner. She collected angels, not realizing she was an angel herself.



Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday 3/4 at Boren -Conner Funeral Home on HWY 69 South in Bullard, TX 75757 for a viewing at 1pm, service at 2pm.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2020

