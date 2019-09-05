Millie Ballard born September 4, 1925 to Roy and Mary Curtis, passed away the day before her 94th birthday.
A funeral service is scheduled at 3 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Millie was a member of Assembly of God Church in Frankston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Curtis Ballard and a son, Michael Curtis Ballard.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Joe Duane Ballard and wife Pat of Nashville, TN and Robert Carl Ballard of Winchester, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Eric Ballard, Phoebe Ballard, Mason Ballard and great-grandchildren Shaun, Mikayla and Madox Ballard.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019