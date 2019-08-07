Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miles Stephen Sutton. View Sign Service Information Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home - Carthage 1131 State Highway 149 Carthage , TX 75633 (903)-693-7125 Graveside service 11:00 AM Palestine City Cemetery, Memorial service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Athens , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Sutton, 76, of Athens, TX, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, in Tyler, TX. Miles Stephen Sutton was born on Sept. 26, 1942, in Longview, TX to the late Miles Cone and Joye Welcome Page Sutton. He attended grade and middle school in Tyler and in the 9th grade, moved to Palestine where he graduated with the class of 1960. Steve earned a BBA in Finance from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1966. In later years, he graduated from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU. He married Elizabeth Link "Lou" Flanagan on June 3, 1967, at the First Presbyterian Church in Palestine and later expanded their family with daughter, Page. Steve was a member of the Athens Rotary Club and Athens Country Club Men's Golf Association. He was a faithful member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church in Athens where he assisted with several community volunteer programs, including Henderson County Food Pantry, the Soup Kitchen and Habitat for Humanity. As an extension to his banking years, Steve owned and operated Home Equity Search, providing services to community banks in the region.Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lou Sutton of Athens; daughter, Page Motes and husband James of Austin; grandchildren, Sutton James Motes and Spencer Merrell Motes of Austin; and sisters, Sallie Lipsey and husband Don of Carthage, Lecil Peery and husband Mike of Palestine, and Laura King and husband Bob of Marshall. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of both Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler as well as The Hospice of East Texas HomePlace in Tyler for the loving care shown to Steve and family during his final days.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Athens with Reverend Woody Meredith officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Palestine City Cemetery, prior to the memorial service.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to one of the following: Disciples Clinic of Athens, Inc., c/o Dr. Gary Williamson, Director, P.O. Box 1757 Athens, TX 75751, The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler TX 75701, First Presbyterian Church of Athens Prayer Garden, P.O. Box 927 Athens, TX 75751.

