Services for Mildred "Joan" Lawson, 94, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerry Giles of Marvin United Methodist Church officiating. A reception will follow the services at Meadow Lake Senior Living Facility.



Mrs. Lawson passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Tyler. She was born on March 7, 1925 in Kellyville, Oklahoma to Clifford and Frances Waite. After graduating from Sapulpa High School in 1942, she graduated from William Woods College in Fulton Missouri with an associate's degree in journalism. She also attended the University of Oklahoma. After college, she worked for the Sapulpa Democrat News newspaper and wrote a society column for the Littleton, Colorado newspaper. Joan married Robert "Bob" Lawson of Sapulpa, Oklahoma in 1945. They were married for 73 years, until his death earlier this year. Joan was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 71 years. She was an accomplished artist and was known for her beautiful paintings of clouds, earning her the nickname, "The Cloud Lady." Joan was a member of Nacogdoches First United Methodist Church until moving to Tyler in 2012. She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler.



Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob; parents, Clifford and Frances Waite; her brother, Clinton Waite and sister, Ethelyn Haynes. She is survived by her loving family including her son, Robert Lawson II of Willis, TX; daughter, Linda Davidson of Tyler; granddaughter Jennifer Lawson of Conroe, TX; grandson, Rusty Lawson and wife, Debby of Willis, TX; grandson, Matt Lawson and wife Tanna and their children Mattie, Tripp and Yance of Conroe.



The family would like to thank the employees and caregivers of Meadow Lake Independent Living and Skilled Nursing facility. Honorary pallbearers will be the men from Meadow Lake Senior Living facility.



If desired, memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702.



