Mildred Eloise Roberson Mackey passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was known for her positive outlook, beautiful smile, and loving nature. All who knew her recognized that her life was a testament to her favorite scripture, Romans 8:28-"We know that in all things God works for good with those who love him, those whom he has called according to his purpose." Mildred was born in Stephenville, Texas on July 5, 1923. She had become the matriarch of her family, outliving 6 beloved brothers and sisters. She was a proud graduate of Stephenville High School and Tarleton State College, now Tarleton State University. As a young woman, she lived and worked in Stephenville, Fort Worth, and Houston before meeting the love of her life, John C. Mackey, on a blind date arranged by friends. She and John married on June 17, 1950 and they shared 56 years together before his death in 2007. Over the years they made their home in several Texas cities: Mineral Wells, Temple, Houston, and Stephenville, before moving to Tyler in 1970. John and Mildred were blessed with three children, and nothing gave Mildred more pleasure than providing them with delicious home cooked meals, camping trips, music lessons, crafts, museum experiences, swimming lessons, and family times at Lake Marble Falls, just to name a few. She was an avid seamstress and needlework artist. She became a fan of all things Aggie after marrying John, Class of 1940. Mildred could be seen at all of her children's church activities, sporting events, band concerts, and school activities, always ready to offer rides home to her children's friends and help in any way she was asked. Mildred was lovingly known by many names: Mildred, Mid, Mom, Grammy, Mimi, Grandma Mackey, and Auntie Mid. She is survived by her children, John and Diane Mackey, Amy and David Anderson, and Gordon and Wendy Mackey. Those lucky enough to be her grandchildren are J.T. and Lindsey Mackey, Josh and Laura Mackey, Katie Anderson, Matt Anderson, Kate and Aaron Burkin, Hannah Mackey, and Megan Mackey. Her absolute delight were four great-grandchildren: Caleb Mackey, J.P. Mackey, Grace Mackey, and Abigail Burkin. A fifth great-grandchild, Aria Mackey, will be born any day now. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Mary Paul Reeves, Jacqueline and Danniwayne Smith, Marty and Linda Porter, Donald and Barbara Porter, Roger and Linda Porter, Larry and Dawn Roberson, Brian and Brenda Roberson, and Troy and Cynthia Roberson. All who knew Mildred knew of her love for Christ. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church, Tyler, and the Builders Sunday School Class, now the Disciples Class. She was known for serving in various volunteer positions throughout the years. She was chair and/or hard-working member of many church committees, Disciples Women's Ministry, Deacons, and was among the first group of women to serve as Elders at FCC. A job she particularly loved was helping with the annual Happy Holidays Bazaar. She was Financial Secretary at First Christian Church for many years in the 1970s and 1980s, always working hard to find funding for any committee that needed it, particularly those that involved children and young people. Her life of service and volunteerism set a fine example for her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler. Funeral services will be at First Christian Church in Tyler, led by Rev. Chris Pulliam, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Burial is immediately following at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Adventurers Academy of Lifelong Learning, 7106 Shadywood Drive, Austin TX, 78745 or Disciples Women's Ministry of First Christian Church, 4202 South Broadway, Tyler TX, 75701. Funeral arrangements are being made by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler, 1011 East 1st Street.



