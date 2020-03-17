Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mickie Jennings will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Pastor David Martin officiating, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. A graveside will follow at New Harmony Cemetery in Van Zandt County.



Mickie Lynn Chappell Jennings was born January 22, 1975 in Tyler, Texas. She had been a resident of Tyler all of her life and was a member of Pine Brook Baptist Church. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Royal Lube in Tyler. She enjoyed participating in mud runs and Spartan races.



Mickie passed away at the age of 45 on March 15, 2020 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clifford Dunn, Donald Chappell and Billie Chappell.



Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Raymond Jennings of Tyler; two children, Todd Dickerson (Jamie) and Randa Williams (Thomas); mother, Ava Dunn (Bill Huff); father, Donald Chappell, Jr. (Dianne); grandmother, Dale Dunn; sister, Lisa Dove; grandchildren, Michael & Ryleigh Dickerson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Pallbearers will be Jeff Mason, Matthew Christian, Brian Thompson, Mike Jennings, Thomas Hankines, and Larry Christian.



