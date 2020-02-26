Michael J. Raymond, 65, of Troup, passed away on February 23, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. He was born February 8, 1955, in Tarrant County, Texas, to Finis Jarrel Raymond and Mary Virginia Marsh.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Virginia Marsh Coombs, brothers, Robert Leslie Raymond and James David Raymond.
Michael enjoyed playing his guitar and teaching others how to play.
He is survived by his father, Finis Jarrel Raymond of Palmer, Texas; brothers, Jarrel Wayne Raymond, John Mark Raymond; sister, Rhonda Gail Raymond Alberto all of Troup; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020