Services for Michael Ray ( Mike) Hannah, 68, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Mike passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Tyler. He was born May 17, 1950 in Waxahachie, TX. to the late David Darrow and Ruth Hannah Bell. In 1984 he became RPLS in the state of Texas, he worked hard and pursued his passion in surveying until he retired from Thompson and Associates Surveying Company. Along the way he collected more than just data and monuments, he collected many coworkers and friends who loved and admired him as well as many stories that he loved to share. He was an avid sports enthusiast and was never too far from a game. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luann Hannah, brother David Hannah, and sister Nancy Christian and father and mother.
Survivors include son, Kris Hannah and wife, Rachel Hannah of Tyler; daughter, Kelly Hannah of Lindale; grandchildren, Alex Hannah, Ashleigh Barnes, Anderson Hannah and Kristopher Hannah; great grandson Kingston Taylor; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Dempsey Hannah, Doug Hannah, Alex Hannah, Daniel Simmons, Aaron Jeitz and George Cooper. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
