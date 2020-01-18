Michael Paul Musick, 39, of Whitehouse, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born October 13, 1980 in Tyler, to Michael S. Musick and Cynthia Pressley Breckel.
Funeral services for Michael Paul Musick will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Tyler, with Reverend Gib Baskerville officiating. Burial will be at the Ebenezer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Michael graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1999 and then attended Austin Community College. He became a child of God on March 26, 1995 and was a member of Rose Heights Church of God. He loved sports, spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed grilling and cooking for his family and was a very loving and caring person who was generous with what he had.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael S. Musick; grandfathers, Marlin Musick, Paul Pressley Sr., David Wickham and Bill Breckel; grandmothers, JoAnn Musick, Jean Cox and Barbara Breckel; great-grandparents, Ralph M. Pressley, and Earl and Winona Calley.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Cynthia and Mike Breckel of Whitehouse; sister and brother-in-law, Misty and Greg Hamilton of Palestine; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Holley Breckel of Chapel Hill; sister and fiance, Hollye Cook and Dewayne Horneman of Whitehouse; grandmother, Joyce Wickham of Arp; great-grandmother, Cary Pressley of Troup; 2 nieces, Haven Spencer and Conley Breckel; 5 nephews, Morgan Spencer, Carson Cook, Cooper Breckel, Tatum Taylor and Caden Horneman; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers are Lary Zeno, Chris Corley, Morgan Spencer, Kelly Shelton, Holden Wegner and Rick Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Brad Kelly and Chris Breckel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 18, 2020