Michael "Mike" Norton Robertson, 76, of Tyler died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Margaret and Clifton Robertson.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Emily McCarley Robertson, sons, Michael, Jay, and Jon (Debra) and daughter, Lauren (Nick Pellicciotto). Mike had four grandchildren he was very proud of: Elijah, Iris, Noel, and Jana. Mike is also survived by two brothers, Cliff and Chris Robertson, and two sisters, Corinne Ingersoll and Margaret Martin. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and beloved brother, Patrick Robertson.
Mike's life will be celebrated on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. His friends and family are welcomed and encouraged to share their memories of Mike.
In lieu of flowers, making a donation to the at or to the would be appreciated.
.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019