Michael Lowell Brown (Papa) passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Michael was born March 7, 1940 in Yantis, TX. He attended Paris High School where he was president of the Student Body. He majored in Voice and Religion at Baylor University in Waco, TX. He was lead baritone in three Grand Opera Productions. Michael was the Minister of Music in churches in Clarksville, Temple, McGregor, Waco, Dallas, and Paris, TX. He pastored in Baptist Churches in Sulphur Springs and Mt. Vernon, TX. Michael was an evangelist and Gospel Concert Artist, performed in over 450 churches. For many years, he was top sales producer, coast to coast, for Olivetti Corporation of America in Dallas, TX. Michael and JuneAnn Brown are members of Green Acres Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, JuneAnn Brown, (Bobadoo) of Tyler, TX; daughter Michelle



Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Brown (Nana), his parents Newell William (Buster) Brown and Artie Pearl Hubbard, all of Yantis, TX, and brother John Eugene Brown of Amarillo, TX.



The family of Michael Brown wishes to thank Oakbrook Healthcare Center in Whitehouse, TX and Harbor Hospice for their excellent care of Michael. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 3001 Robertson Rd, Tyler, TX 75701.



Visitation will be Sunday, February 9th, from 2:00 pm till 4:00 pm at the Brown home, 5421 Brandon Ct., Tyler, TX 75703.

