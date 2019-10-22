Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Hicks born November 23, 1952 to Ollie and Willie Mae Hicks, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Frankston. He was 66 years old.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley and Rev. William Blackburn will officiate. Mr. Hicks will be laid to rest at Bullard Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.



Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



Michael spent his life serving the Lord and taking care of his family. He was a selfless man who never met a stranger. Michael liked to hunt and fish and most of his fishing stories are actually true. One of the many things he excelled at was cooking and barbequing. His greatest joy in life was taking care of his wife Diane, for 39 years. He also loved spending quality time with his daughter, Kelley and grandkids, Matt and Kiley. Together, Michael and his wife built a happy Christian family and life.



Mr. Hicks served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Frankston.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and son, Christopher Hicks.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, daughter, grandchildren and brother, Buster Hicks of Bullard.



Michael Hicks born November 23, 1952 to Ollie and Willie Mae Hicks, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Frankston. He was 66 years old.A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley and Rev. William Blackburn will officiate. Mr. Hicks will be laid to rest at Bullard Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.Michael spent his life serving the Lord and taking care of his family. He was a selfless man who never met a stranger. Michael liked to hunt and fish and most of his fishing stories are actually true. One of the many things he excelled at was cooking and barbequing. His greatest joy in life was taking care of his wife Diane, for 39 years. He also loved spending quality time with his daughter, Kelley and grandkids, Matt and Kiley. Together, Michael and his wife built a happy Christian family and life.Mr. Hicks served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Frankston.He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and son, Christopher Hicks.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, daughter, grandchildren and brother, Buster Hicks of Bullard. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close