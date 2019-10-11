Service Information Beaty Funeral Home Inc 5396 S State Hwy 37 Mineola , TX 75773 (903)-569-2611 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Beaty Funeral Home Inc 5396 S State Hwy 37 Mineola , TX 75773 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Beaty Funeral Home Inc 5396 S State Hwy 37 Mineola , TX 75773 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Michael D. "Puddin" Williams, age 42 of Mineola, passed away on Monday, October 7th, 2019 in Dallas. He was born on March 4th, 1977 in Tyler to Melton Williams and Brenda Gail Stanley Williams. He was a rig supervisor for Pioneer Well Service and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by mother, Brenda Stanley Williams and sister, Latrisa Rachelle Juarez. Michael loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors.



He is survived by his loving wife, Damita Williams of Mineola; father, Melton D. Williams of Hawkins; daughters, Chasiti Shafstall of Washington, Lindsey Williams of Lubbock and Breanna and Morgann Williams both of Mineola and one sister, Felisia Barrington of Hawkins.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home 5320 S. State Hwy. 37 Mineola, TX 75773. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at Beaty Funeral Home with Rev. Don Masters conducting, interment will follow at Cedar Memorial Gardens in Mineola, with Cody France, J.D. Hubbard, James Greer serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Michael D. "Puddin" Williams, age 42 of Mineola, passed away on Monday, October 7th, 2019 in Dallas. He was born on March 4th, 1977 in Tyler to Melton Williams and Brenda Gail Stanley Williams. He was a rig supervisor for Pioneer Well Service and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by mother, Brenda Stanley Williams and sister, Latrisa Rachelle Juarez. Michael loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors.He is survived by his loving wife, Damita Williams of Mineola; father, Melton D. Williams of Hawkins; daughters, Chasiti Shafstall of Washington, Lindsey Williams of Lubbock and Breanna and Morgann Williams both of Mineola and one sister, Felisia Barrington of Hawkins.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Beaty Funeral Home 5320 S. State Hwy. 37 Mineola, TX 75773. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at Beaty Funeral Home with Rev. Don Masters conducting, interment will follow at Cedar Memorial Gardens in Mineola, with Cody France, J.D. Hubbard, James Greer serving as pallbearers. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close