Services for Michael Fiske, 36, of Tyler will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler with Rev. Robert Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Fiske passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Tyler. He was born January 6, 1983 in Bryan to Richard Fiske and Debbie Johnson.
Michael was a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, where he enjoyed coaching Upward Soccer. He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M University. He held the position of Digital Learning Specialist with Tyler Independent School District, where he was fondly referred to as the office wizard by his peers. Michael also enjoyed spending time with his wife and four children, as well as studying the sciences and technology.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Fiske; grandmother, Dorothy Fiske; and grandmother, Janeille Isley. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Jennifer Fiske; children, Eli Fiske, Brynlee Fiske, Luke Fiske and Ella Fiske; parents, Richard Fiske and Debbie and Noland Johnson; siblings, Justin Fiske and wife Jennifer, Ryan Johnson and wife Stephanie, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Danielle Johnson Kunz and husband Aaron; and stepsister, Johanna Johnson; along with many beloved uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Pallbearers will be Justin Fiske, Ryan Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Aaron Kunz and Jason Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be John Hamlett, Angelo Sanchez, Brian Miculka and Eric Szymczak.
Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 7330 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 30, 2019