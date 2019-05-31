Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meriana (Wilson) Gee. View Sign Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford P.O. Box 398 Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Graveside service 10:30 AM Elkins Cemetery Omen , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Meriana Wilson Gee passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, in Stafford, Texas. A graveside service will be held at Elkins Cemetery in Omen, Texas, on June 1, 2019, at 10:30 am. Meriana was born in Troup, Texas, to Annie Mae and Vernon Wilson on September 15, 1922. She graduated from Troup High School, and then attended Southwestern University in Georgetown Texas where she majored in journalism. After college, she worked for Superior Oil Company until retirement. She had her first date with Floyd Gee when she was 13, and they married on June 1, 1947. They were together until he died in 2004.



Meriana loved her family more than anything in the world. She also enjoyed walking, traveling and keeping her journals. She kept every paper, poem, and journal that she ever wrote! She was the sweetest, most positive person you ever knew. Her favorite saying was "Only you can make yourself happy!" and she lived her life that way.



Meriana leaves behind three daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Jim Dahn, Jan and Bobby Schroeder, and Nancy and Pete Cole.



She adored her nine grandchildren, Kyla Watts (husband Cale), Kevin Dahn, Kelsi Dahn, Blake Schroeder (wife Kelley), Brett Schroeder, Taylor, Cierra, Sevie and Nash Cole. She was also blessed with 3 great-grandchildren, Rylan Watts, Hickson Watts, and Dawson Schroeder.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the 6055 S Loop E., Houston, TX 77087 or Troup Library 102 S. Georgia St., Troup, TX 75789.



