Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Melvin Earl Ruyle, 82, of Tyler are scheduled on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home, proceeding with funeral services 2pm, with Travis Wright officiating and a burial service at Rose Lawn Cemetery.



Melvin Ruyle was born on May 22, 1937 in Dallas, Tx to the late J.T. and Pauline Rodgers Ruyle, and passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Tyler, Tx.



Melvin started his adult life in the Navy, moving him to San Fransisco and traveling the world. After his service ended with the Navy, he and LaJenia moved back to Dallas,Tx to be closer to family. In 1974, Melvin moved to East Texas with his family starting his original business, Tyler Welders Supply preceding many more businesses in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. He was on the school board of Arp ISD, and helped transform the campus. Melvin was a member to the Masonic lodge and was a devoted member of Sharon Shrine Temple. He served as Treasurer for over 20 years for the Board of Sharon Temple, while also serving as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, for 10 years of Mexico City Shriner's Hospital.



Throughout his life he touched the lives and hearts of many, never meeting a stranger. He would always make you laugh, usually by telling a joke or two. He was great at offering advice and sharing his knowledge when needed. Melvin's love for life, and his acceptance of everyones life path made him a devoted father, grandfather and friend, making him a pivotal member of his community.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, La Jenia Watson Ruyle; his sons Ronny Ruyle (Charlotte) and Jason Wellington (Joy Sauers), his daughter Serita Ruyle Tarver; four grandsons Jered Ruyle (Kim), Janson Ruyle, Brandon Williams (Simone Pizzuti), Brant Bane and one granddaughter Brittany Bane; his sister Norma Jean Ruyle Nelson and Daniel Pineda.



Assisting as pallbearers will be Jack Corely, Jack Allen, Jim



The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Memorials can be made in his honor to Sharon Shrine Temple, 10027 TX-31 Tyler, Texas 75705.



