Memorial services for Melvin Johnson of Allen, Texas (formally of Tyler) are scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019, 4:00 PM at the Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel, Tyler with Rev. Reginald Garrett, Sr. presiding.
Melvin Johnson was born January 3, 1955 to Charles William Johnson and O. D. Roberts Johnson in Tyler, Texas.
He attended Tyler schools, Emmett J Scott and John Tyler High School. He received his Bachelors Degree from Prairie View A&M University. He was employed by Texas Instruments (Raytheon) as a Accounting Manager for many years until his health began to fail.
He was affiliated with Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Plano.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Raymond Johnson,
Melvin left to survive his memory, his wife Debra Fentis Johnson and daughter Amber Johnson. One sister Lynda Johnson McDonald and Charles Ray Johnson. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019