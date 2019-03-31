Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Veal Brooks. View Sign

Melba Veal Brooks, age 78, passed away on March 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be observed on Monday evening, April 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Jaynes Memorial Chapel located at 811 S. Cockrell Hill Road in Duncanville. Melba was born on September 11, 1940 to the late Elbert and Estelle Veal. She was a very spiritual person and an extraordinary Bible teacher who, most recently, taught a weekly Bible Study at the First Baptist Church in Duncanville until she was physically unable to do so. Melba had a great love for animals and they loved her. Melba was a loving and supportive wife who always encouraged her husband's ministry. Her son was the light of her life and her love for and pride in him was exceptional. She and her brother, Donnie, shared a very strong and special bond.Melba is survived by her husband, E.B. Brooks; son, Michael Brooks; and brother, Donnie Veal. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ellis County SPCA or a Pet Rescue of your choice. Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville is in charge of the arrangements.

