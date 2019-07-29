Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Miles Neill, 77, of Whitehouse passed away peacefully at Hospice of East Texas Home Place surrounded by her loving family on July 26, 2019. Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sherman Mayfield and Greg Neill officiating. A private family graveside will take place at Bascom cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Melba had a passion for helping others through her ministry of volunteering with Hospice of East Texas and Angel Layettes. Her many talents included sewing, cooking, quilting and smocking. She loved gardening and watching birds. Melba had a beautiful singing voice and shared this talent by singing in church choirs, weddings and funerals.



She is preceded in death by her parents: Connie and Lillie Miles, 3 infant sons, John, James and Kendall, a sister, Louise Stringer, and a brother, Connie Miles.



Melba is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Kendall Neill of Whitehouse; 3 daughters and sons-in-law: Shelley Welch and husband Steve of Whitehouse, Brenda Hobbs and husband Craig of Chapel Hill, and Amy Cooksy and husband Kyle of Whitehouse; grandchildren: Audrey Kirby and husband Josh of Sweeny, Dalton Jeffers of Tyler, Kendall Cooksy and Kameron Cooksy both of Whitehouse, Stephen Welch and wife Heather of Bullard, Stephanie Beall and husband Trey of Bullard, Brandon Hobbs of Chapel Hill and Brandi Jones and husband Caleb of Chapel Hill; six great grandchildren; two sisters Margaret Higginbotham and Glenda Ferguson and very special niece Linda Thomas and many other family members.



Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Wheeler and Sonny Hale.



Visitation will be Monday July 29, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a .



