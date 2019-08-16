Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Chandler First United Methodist Church 507 North Broad Street Chandler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Megan Elizabeth (McGill) Dobrinski, 33, of Bullard, are scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Aubry B. Owens Auditorium at Bullard High School, 1426 S. Houston, Bullard, Texas 75757, with Rev. Scott Brown officiating. A private graveside will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.



Megan was born in Tyler, Texas on June 30, 1986 to Jill and Kyle McGill. She grew up in Chandler, Texas and resided in Bullard, Texas, where she was a beloved teacher and coach at Bullard High School for five years. She previously coached at the



Megan was nicknamed Smiley for her classic, brighten-up-any-room smile and was much loved and respected by her family, players, students, numerous friends and coaching colleagues. Megan left an obvious legacy of kindness and was seen for being the light in a dark world. While cancer took her body, it did not take her light. "Cancer Picked the Wrong Coach" because her light, which is the light of Jesus, will continue to shine in the many lives touched by 'Coach D' and all will take a piece of her legacy with them to be shared to so many others. She has fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. Well done good and faithful servant. She grew up a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chandler, Texas and was currently an active member of First Baptist Church of Bullard, Texas.



She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, John L. McGill and James Black.



Megan is survived by her loving husband Jonathan Dobrinski; children, Ella and Davis; parents, Jill and Kyle McGill; parents-in-law, Jannet and James Dobrinski; sister, Morgan Brooke McGill; brothers and-sisters-in-law, Joseph and Carissa Dobrinski and Mary Ann Dobrinski; grandparents, Martha and Don Copeland and Peggy McGill Black; aunts and uncles, Lori and Randy McGill, Marc McGill, Tammy and Stan Copeland; nephews, Brycen McGill, Isaac and Elijah Dobrinski; niece, Mya Dobrinski; and many dear cousins and friends.



Pallbearers will be Joseph Dobrinski, Chad McGill, Chris McGill, Zach Copeland, Daniel Stafford, Kirk Stafford and JB Bryant.



Honorary Pallbearers will be the Bullard High School Varsity Softball team.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Southwestern Oklahoma State University Foundation-Megan Dobrinski Memorial, 100 Campus Dr. Weatherford, Oklahoma 73096 or online at



Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM at the Chandler First United Methodist Church, 507 North Broad Street, Chandler, Texas 75758.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



