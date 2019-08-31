Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Graveside service 2:00 PM Mason Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Soape passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Nacogdoches. She was born December 22, 1918 in Arp to the late R.D. Parker and Jewel Florence. She married Roy Virgil Soape December 27, 1939 in Arp. Mrs. Soape was a long time member of the Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church and a founding member of the Arp Garden Club.



Besides her parents, Mrs. Soape was preceded in death by her husband, of 76 years, Roy Virgile Soape on September 20, 2016, a grandson, Stephen Scott Soape, brothers, John Robert Parker and James Elwin Parker, sisters, Ruth Albert Kimball and Frankie M. O'Neal; sister-in-law, Inez Parker



Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry Wayne and Barbara Soape of League City; a granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Tracia Leigh and Richard Gardiner of Douglass; a great granddaughter, Sidney Gardiner; and great grandson, Rex Gardiner; sister, Olive Swnney of Frisco.



Honorary pallbearers will be Albert Kimball, William Kimball, Brady Swinney, Robert O'Neal, Robert Parker and John Parker.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



