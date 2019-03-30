Maxine Ellis Hendrix, 96, of Mabank, passed away March 26, 2019.
Services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Edom Cemetery in Edom, TX.
Maxine was born December 6, 1922 in Edom, TX to Henry Clay Ellis and Eva Lenore Lukenbill Ellis.
Married William B. Hendrix June 26, 1948 in Tyler, TX.
Maxine grew up in Chandler and graduated from Chandler High School in 1941. She rode the bus to downtown Tyler and worked on the square at Perry's Department Store in the notions department. Maxine married Bill Hendrix on June 26, 1948, in Tyler. When she and Bill started dating they would go to the movies on the square. Their love story continued until his death in 1988 at the age of 64. Maxine stayed on the farm in Mabank and attended Prairieville Baptist Church until her relocation, at age 90, to Midlothian to be close to family. She loved living in the country and driving her little red car (fast!) all over East Texas. She was all about family and drove to Chandler three times a week to take care of her mother in the nursing home. One of her favorite fun things was driving to the "boats" in Shreveport to play the slots with her older sister, Louise, at 80+! She always liked to start a sentence with, "I'll tell you one thing". And in the end, that's what she said...."I'll tell you one thing. I'm ready to go".
A life well lived.
She is survived by her Daughter, Trudy & Allen Leslie; Daughter, Anne & Ralph Black; Granddaughter, Sarah & Patrick Boyle; Great-Granddaughters, Amelia Anne Boyle and Evelyn Jane Boyle; and Sister-in-Law, Dorothy Ellis.
Maxine is preceded in death by her Parents, Henry & Eva Ellis; Husband, William B. Hendrix (1988); Sister, Louise Cowan; and Brothers: Thomas Ellis, Henry Ellis, & Burneil Ellis.
Family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.
