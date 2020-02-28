Service Information Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home - Athens 1910 East Tyler Street Athens , TX 75751 (903)-675-2211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leagueville Baptist Church 12081 FM 317 Murchison , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Leagueville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Max Jordan 87, of Brownsboro have been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Saturday February 29, 2020 at Leagueville Baptist Church with Bro. Jody Fowler and Bro. Tom Bragdon officiating under the direction of Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Mr. Jordan passed away on February 26, 2020. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Athens. Max was born September 10, 1932 in Henderson County to the late Erasmus Lasalle and Minnie Lee Barton Jordan. Max was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Brownsboro High School and received his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Texas A&M Commerce. He served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong resident of Henderson County and a member of Leagueville Baptist Church. He began his working career with the Highway Department and then had a 40-year teaching career with Brownsboro Independent School District where he taught Mathematics. He loved to take his grandchildren fishing and spending time with them. He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Joyce Jordan of Brownsboro, daughter; Donna Lightfoot and husband Danny of Waco, son; Paul Jordan and wife Janet of Salado, grandchildren; John Paul Lightfoot and wife Danielle of Gatesville, Daniel Lightfoot and wife Jerusalem of Troy, Jacob Jordan and fiance Haley Williams of McAllen, Rachel Svadlenak and husband Jacob of Belton, 5 great grandchildren, brother; Bill Jordan and wife Connie of Midlothian and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Selman Parker, Troyce Jordan, Jerry Gideon, Jerrol Parker, Larry Jordan and Richard Parker. Honorary pallbearers are Hugh Carver, Tom Shell, Andy Johnston, Steven Jones, Danny Moffett, Derl Adair, Jim Chaney, Gary Hall. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 5-7 P.M. at Leagueville Baptist Church. If desired memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice Care 1317 S. Palestine St. Athens, Texas 75751 or Leagueville Baptist Church 12081 FM 317 Murchison, Texas 75778.

