Mrs. Mauvoylynne Marie Criss Blaylock, age 78 of Mineola, passed away Thursday October 31st, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.



She was born on July 5th, 1941 in Tyler, Texas to the late Leroy Green and Vinnie Marie Head Green. Mauvoylynne grew up in Tyler, Texas where she attended public schools and graduated from Emmett Scott High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Texas College, and her Master's Degree in Education from North Texas State University and did further studies at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. She retired from Mineola I.S.D. in 1995 after teaching first grade and kindergarten for 33 years. She was a longtime member of Eagle Mount Sanctuary of Love Church in Mineola. She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Criss, her parents, brothers Robert Lee Green and Donald Ray Green and sisters Lainie Green, Hattie Mae Daniels and Bettie Louise Washington.



She is survived by her only daughter, Stephanie L. Criss of Duncanville, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Beaty Funeral Home 5320 S. State Hwy. 37 Mineola, TX 75773. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment will be at Roselawn Memorial Garden in Mineola.

