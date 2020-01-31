Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Maurice L. Ivy, 92, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Benny Portwood officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Ivy passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Tyler. He was born July 15, 1927 in Tyler to Clarence E. Ivy and Ellie Dark Ivy.



Maurice was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He graduated from John Tyler High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and held the position of firefighter with the City of Tyler, beginning in 1959 until retiring.



Maurice was preceded in death by his wife, Loutokah Starnes Ivy; his son, Eddie Ivy; and his grandson, Stephen Cooney. He is survived by his loving family including his daughter, Ginger Eaton and husband Randy; his two sons, Larry Ivy and Carl Ivy; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Ivy; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his sisters, Ruby Lamb, Freeda Holt, and Sherion Strickland and husband Gene, all of Tyler.



Pallbearers will be Roy Neil Ivy, Greg Ivy, Matt Ivy, Ronnie Joe Ivy, Paden Ivy, and Brett Rowden.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020

