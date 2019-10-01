Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Maudean Rowell, 96 of Tyler, are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Rock Hill Cemetery, Chandler with Charles Reid officiating, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Mrs. Rowell passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Tyler. She was born September 3, 1929 in Chandler to the late Ross and Johnnie Glaze Murphree. She has lived in Tyler all her life, having retired as a secretary for Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. She was a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rowell and by all of her brothers and sisters. She was the last of eleven children.



Survivors are her daughter, Cheryl Boll of Tyler; granddaughter and husband, Casey and Tyler Franklin and great-grandchild, Emery Franklin and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorials may be made to the Tyler Meal on Wheels.



Graveside services for Maudean Rowell, 96 of Tyler, are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Rock Hill Cemetery, Chandler with Charles Reid officiating, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.Mrs. Rowell passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Tyler. She was born September 3, 1929 in Chandler to the late Ross and Johnnie Glaze Murphree. She has lived in Tyler all her life, having retired as a secretary for Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. She was a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rowell and by all of her brothers and sisters. She was the last of eleven children.Survivors are her daughter, Cheryl Boll of Tyler; granddaughter and husband, Casey and Tyler Franklin and great-grandchild, Emery Franklin and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Memorials may be made to the Tyler Meal on Wheels. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close