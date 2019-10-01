Graveside services for Maudean Rowell, 96 of Tyler, are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Rock Hill Cemetery, Chandler with Charles Reid officiating, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rowell passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Tyler. She was born September 3, 1929 in Chandler to the late Ross and Johnnie Glaze Murphree. She has lived in Tyler all her life, having retired as a secretary for Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. She was a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rowell and by all of her brothers and sisters. She was the last of eleven children.
Survivors are her daughter, Cheryl Boll of Tyler; granddaughter and husband, Casey and Tyler Franklin and great-grandchild, Emery Franklin and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Tyler Meal on Wheels.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019