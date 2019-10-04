Mattie Lee Mumphrey (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-592-0886
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion CME Church
Kilgore, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Lee Mumphrey of Winona are scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion CME Church, Kilgore with Rev. Ronald Daniels officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.

Mattie Lee Jackson Mumphrey was born June 18, 1934 in Winona, Smith County, Texas to Bennie Jackson and Rosie Mae Mayfield Jackson. She attended Dunbar school and was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion CME Church.

Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years John Mumphrey, five brothers, four sisters and one granddaughter.

She leaves to mourn her death, eight children: Jesse Mumphrey, Yvonne Mumphrey, Willie Mumphrey, Cara Mumphrey, Jerry Mumphrey, Evelyn Allen, Glenda Mumphrey and Jody Mumphrey. Two brothers, Freddie Jackson, Willie Jackson. Three sisters, Jessie Mae Henry, Arna Rae Foster and Rosie Mae Jackson. Ten grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.