Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Lee Mumphrey of Winona are scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion CME Church, Kilgore with Rev. Ronald Daniels officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Mattie Lee Jackson Mumphrey was born June 18, 1934 in Winona, Smith County, Texas to Bennie Jackson and Rosie Mae Mayfield Jackson. She attended Dunbar school and was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion CME Church.Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years John Mumphrey, five brothers, four sisters and one granddaughter.She leaves to mourn her death, eight children: Jesse Mumphrey, Yvonne Mumphrey, Willie Mumphrey, Cara Mumphrey, Jerry Mumphrey, Evelyn Allen, Glenda Mumphrey and Jody Mumphrey. Two brothers, Freddie Jackson, Willie Jackson. Three sisters, Jessie Mae Henry, Arna Rae Foster and Rosie Mae Jackson. Ten grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon-8:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019

