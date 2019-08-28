Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Memorial service 1:00 PM Pilgrims Rest #2 Baptist Church 205 County Road 2376 Alba , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service will be held for Matthew Pyron at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Pilgrims Rest #2 Baptist Church at 205 County Road 2376, Alba, Texas 75410.



Matthew Quay Pyron was born December 30, 1963 in Longview, Texas. He passed away at the age of 55 on August 15, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Bridges Pyron and Hurley Ray Pyron; sister, Zina Pyron Lemley; and nephew, Shawn Marcus Pyron.



Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Matthew Stephens; son, David Pyron; brother and sister-in-law, Liz and Mark Pyron; and sister, Amber Wemitt.



The family would like to thank the Nurses, Doctors, and Admin at the Hospice of East Texas for their compassionate care of Mr. Pyron in his final days. Memorials can be made to The Hospice of East Texas at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.



