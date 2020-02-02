Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Mary Frances Johnson Waldrop, 'Sparky', will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at First Christian Church in Tyler, Texas.



Mary was born in Sherman, Texas on July 30, 1926. After graduating from Sherman High School, she went on to receive her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in English from Austin College and completed post graduate work at the University of North Texas. She began her career teaching the 4th, 8th, and 10th grades in the Sherman Independent School District. In 1962, she started teaching English at Tyler Junior College, also serving as Chair of the English Department and later, Dean of Humanities until her retirement in 1990.



She and her late husband of 54 years, World War II veteran R.O. 'Bob' Waldrop, were active members of the First Christian Church where she served as elder emeritus and taught Sunday School at her podium through her 90th birthday. In addition to her dedication to the church, she supported many community organizations including Tyler Day Nursery and The Salvation Army. She enjoyed reading, studying for her Sunday School lessons, teaching, traveling, and the opera.



After retirement, Bob and Mary dedicated much of their time supporting their children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laura and David Simms; son and daughter-in-law Bob and Debbie Waldrop; her grandchildren and their spouses, Mandy and Bill Stewart, Lee and Lindsay Simms, Mark and Chelsea Waldrop, and Matt Waldrop; and six great-grandchildren, Nathan, Caroline, Brady, Andrew, Lincoln, and Leia; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



If desired, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701; Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County,



www.alzalliance.org/giving/; or Tyler Day Nursery, www.tylerdaynursery.org Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020

