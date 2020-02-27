Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mary Virginia Brasher, 88, of Tyler will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Cheatham officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Brasher passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Tyler. She was born October 20, 1931 in Bascom to Benjamin Barker and Ethel Capps Barker.



Mary was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and previously a member of Westwood Baptist Church. She graduated as valedictorian in 1949 from Gaston High School in Joinerville. She received her associate degree from Kilgore College in 1951. She was employed at D.K. Caldwell and Caldwell Schools, Inc. for over 38 years.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ethel Barker; husband of 44 years, Teddy Brasher; infant sister, Ethel Barker; sister, Mildred Moore; brother, Ben Barker and stepmother, Ada Barker. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Karen Mundt and husband Larry of Tyler, Rebecca Bish and husband Dan of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Laura Mundt Tabler and husband Sam, Ben Mundt and Corinne Bish; great-grandchildren, Rylan Tabler and Ella Tabler; siblings, Jo Ann Walker and husband Darwin of Henderson, Carolyn Sherman of Henderson, Rex Barker and wife Lynn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Robert Boone and wife Louise of Lafayette, Louisiana; and brother-in-law, Willie Jenkins of Denton.



Pallbearers will be Rick Rayford, Ben Mundt, Sam Tabler, Rylan Tabler, Steve Walker, Tony Barker and Bob Boone.



Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



