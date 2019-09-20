Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for May Taylor of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:00 AM at North Tenneha Church of Christ with Bro. Edward Robinson eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Nevelton Cemetery, Bullard, Texas.



Mary Taylor was born August 8, 1940 to Herman Taylor and Lucille Jones Taylor in Tyler, Smith County. She was a lifelong resident of Tyler. She attended local schools and graduated from Emmett Scott High School Class of 1958.



She retired from TISD after 28 years of service. Mary was also a member of North Tenneha Church of Christ.



Mary was married to Herbert Taylor, Sr. and to this union 5 children were born; Michael, Kathy, Karen, Herbert, Jr. and Daniel.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother Frank Taylor.



She leaves as survivors, sons Michael U Taylor, Herbert U. Taylor, Jr. and Daniel T. Taylor; Two daughters Kathy L. Taylor-Miller and Karen R. Taylor. One sister Annie Alexander, 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1-800 PM.

