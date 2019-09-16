Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Service 4:00 PM Rose Hill Cemetery Mausoleum Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mary Stephens Jarvis, 89, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Tyler, with Pastor Scott Richardson officiating. A reception will follow at Cascades Country Club.



Mrs. Jarvis passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in Tyler. She was born August 24, 1930 in Vernon, Texas to Will I. and Jo De Stephens.



Mary was a West Texas girl. She was equally comfortable on the farm on which she was raised, as she was in designer dresses and pumps (of which she had many). She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Master's Degree in Library Science. She taught high school English and managed several school libraries before meeting her future husband, Ben Jarvis, while working in Austin. He brought her to Tyler, where she worked with him as a legal secretary and bookkeeper. While holding down this full-time job, she raised four kids, and managed to also hold the jobs of Cub Scout den mother, chauffeur and cheerleader for the local swim team, little league, gymnastics team, and drill team. She opened her home to exchange students, and any kid or animal that came through the door. She was known for her southern cooking and no one left the house hungry. She had to have a commercial refrigerator to keep the house stocked.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ben E. Jarvis; mother, Jo De Stephens; and father Will I. Stephens. She is survived by her loving family including sons, Newell Stephens Jarvis and John Robert Jarvis; daughters, Ann Jarvis Thompson and Jo Ellen Jarvis; daughter-in-law, Sheri Roberts Jarvis, son-in-laws Chris Thompson and Dave Watson; grandsons, Matthew Colby Thompson, Pace Stephens Thompson, Chase Jarvis Thompson, and Jake Jarvis; nephews, Sam Jones, David Jones, and Nathan Jones; and sister, Sara Jarvis Jones.



The family would also like to add their heartfelt thanks to Mamie Mayfield and her husband Buddy for 35 years of care and friendship, Annette Wilson for her friendship of over 50 years, and caring for Mom and Dad over the past three years, Wanda Barker for helping during Mom's last months, Scott Fitzgerald and Barbara Harrelson for all the support they have offered our family. Words cannot express adequate appreciation for you.



Pallbearers will be Matthew Thompson, Pace Thompson, CJ Thompson, and Jayson Morris.



If desired, memorials may be made to Smith County Humane Society (



