Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111

Services for Mary Stanford Ogletree, 86, of Canton will be held 10 am Monday, September 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Canton with Dr. Mike Roberson officiating, under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Interment will be in Haven of Memories.



Mrs. Ogletree passed away at her home on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born during the Great Depression on August 16, 1933 in Canton to John Willis and Flora M. Scott Terry.



Mary was a member of First Baptist Church in Canton, the Mathea Guild, Wednesday Study Club and Friends of the Library. She was the valedictorian of the Canton High School Class of 1950 and graduated Baylor in 1954. Mary taught Sunday School, GA's and Vacation Bible School. She also helped send children to Church Camp. After retiring from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, she enjoyed travelling, visiting with friends and reading. She was known by her many friends as a loving person that cared deeply for others. She spent her life helping people, both family, friends and strangers. When Hurricane Harvey came through Louisiana displacing thousands, She and Tony opened up their home to provide shelter.



Mrs. Ogletree is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands: Paul H. Stanford, Jr. and Tony Ogletree; step-son, Mark Ogletree, and mother-in-law, Mae Stanford. Upon graduating from Baylor in 1954, Mary married Paul, also a Canton High School graduate. He being a graduate of the University of Texas, they regularly attended the Baylor-Texas football game where they enjoyed rooting against each other, eventually sending their three daughters to Baylor and one son to Texas. After living in Washington state while Paul was in the Army, they lived in both Dallas and Canton raising their children. After Paul's death in 1988, Mary and Tony were married in 1997. Mary and Tony both graduated in the Canton High School Class of 1950.They spent their 21 years of marriage traveling around the country and visiting their grandchildren.



Mary is survived by her children: Sara and Randy Plemons of North Richland Hills, John Paul and Susan Stanford of Dallas, Martha and Paul Freeman of Fort Worth, and Miriam "Mimi" and Ricky Dobbs of Commerce; step-son, Terry and Lisa Ogletree of Broken Bow, OK; daughter-in-law, Karen Ogletree of Tyler; twelve grandchildren: Jessica and Dr. Troy Barnes, David Stanford, Meredith Freeman, Claire Dobbs, Emma Dobbs, Brian Ogletree, Amanda Ogletree, Felicia Ogletree, Ethan Stafford, Emily and Ryan Geyer, Eric and Sarah Stafford and Amy Marney; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Thomas and David Terry.



Pallbearers will be Dean Hess, Charles Skidmore, John Dunlap, Mike Hackney, Max Callahan, Benny Williams, Larry Dunn and Mike Chambles.



Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

