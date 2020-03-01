Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Mary S. Pickens, 90, of Tyler, Texas will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial and graveside services were held in a private ceremony with family and close friends attending, prior to her life celebration. A visitation will be held following her memorial at Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mary was born Dec 3, 1929 and was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Light and Leora Light; brother, Alvin Benton Light; and a sister, Opal Light. Mary is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 71 years, Charles (Pic) Pickens; two daughters, Patti Pena of Plano and husband Juan Pena, Pam Barr of Tyler and husband Don, and sister-in-law, Fran Light of Oxford, North Carolina. Mary had several nephews and one niece and numerous extended family members. Mary entered her Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after passing peacefully, with her family by her side.



Mary was a Christian and a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Friendship Bible Study class and the Highest Praise Choir. Mary served as Vice President of Pickens Insurance Center Inc. for 36 years, working alongside her husband in the business they started together. After retirement from the agency in 1992, Mary enjoyed ballroom dancing and supporting the Tyler Big Band. With her husband, Mary was instrumental in organizing and co-founding the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association, TASCA, and was a long-time supporter of The Tyler Civic Theater. She also loved and supported the Sharon Temple Shriners Hospital for Children.



The family wishes to thank Mary's precious TLC caregivers, Cindy Brown, Wanda Winfield, Tiffanie Hayes, Margie Fields, Kay Dumas, Annette Scott and Misty Scott. These lovely ladies brought her much joy and gracefully cared for her over the past year. Mary loved and appreciated everything they did to assist her and honored each of them as special members of the family.



The family would like to thank many wonderful organizations and individuals that aided in Mary's care and comfort throughout the past few years: The Hamptons at Pine Forest, Hospice of East Texas, Health South, and Encompass. Special thanks to Jennifer Rippy and her staff at UT Health East Texas, as they were always willing to assist the family in trying times. A heart-felt thank you to Harry May, a special friend and Physical Therapist who aided Mary many times over the years. She loved visiting with Harry during his at-home visits and Harry was more than just a physical therapist to the family. He was a friend and confidant when needed and was always present to offer a prayer when hearts needed lifting. Thank you to the GABC Renshaw class for their continued prayer support along with each family friend who offered a prayer, card, greeting or visit over the last few years. Each of them meant the world to Mary and this family.



Donations can be made to the Green Acres Baptist Church Worship Ministry, 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701 or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



A memorial service for Mary S. Pickens, 90, of Tyler, Texas will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial and graveside services were held in a private ceremony with family and close friends attending, prior to her life celebration. A visitation will be held following her memorial at Stewart Family Funeral Home.Mary was born Dec 3, 1929 and was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Light and Leora Light; brother, Alvin Benton Light; and a sister, Opal Light. Mary is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 71 years, Charles (Pic) Pickens; two daughters, Patti Pena of Plano and husband Juan Pena, Pam Barr of Tyler and husband Don, and sister-in-law, Fran Light of Oxford, North Carolina. Mary had several nephews and one niece and numerous extended family members. Mary entered her Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after passing peacefully, with her family by her side.Mary was a Christian and a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Friendship Bible Study class and the Highest Praise Choir. Mary served as Vice President of Pickens Insurance Center Inc. for 36 years, working alongside her husband in the business they started together. After retirement from the agency in 1992, Mary enjoyed ballroom dancing and supporting the Tyler Big Band. With her husband, Mary was instrumental in organizing and co-founding the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association, TASCA, and was a long-time supporter of The Tyler Civic Theater. She also loved and supported the Sharon Temple Shriners Hospital for Children.The family wishes to thank Mary's precious TLC caregivers, Cindy Brown, Wanda Winfield, Tiffanie Hayes, Margie Fields, Kay Dumas, Annette Scott and Misty Scott. These lovely ladies brought her much joy and gracefully cared for her over the past year. Mary loved and appreciated everything they did to assist her and honored each of them as special members of the family.The family would like to thank many wonderful organizations and individuals that aided in Mary's care and comfort throughout the past few years: The Hamptons at Pine Forest, Hospice of East Texas, Health South, and Encompass. Special thanks to Jennifer Rippy and her staff at UT Health East Texas, as they were always willing to assist the family in trying times. A heart-felt thank you to Harry May, a special friend and Physical Therapist who aided Mary many times over the years. She loved visiting with Harry during his at-home visits and Harry was more than just a physical therapist to the family. He was a friend and confidant when needed and was always present to offer a prayer when hearts needed lifting. Thank you to the GABC Renshaw class for their continued prayer support along with each family friend who offered a prayer, card, greeting or visit over the last few years. Each of them meant the world to Mary and this family.Donations can be made to the Green Acres Baptist Church Worship Ministry, 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701 or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close