Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Memorial service 1:00 PM Promised Land Building, First Assembly of God 501 E Brandon St Overton, , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebrate of life memorial service for Mary Pat 'Pippy' Eaves, 73, Overton, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Promised Land Building, First Assembly of God Church. Arrangements are under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home.



Mary Pat passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born April 4, 1946 in Dallas to the late Newlyn D. and Nell Owen Green.



Mary Pat will be lovingly remembered for her many contributions to education and teaching, for her boundless support of the Overton community, for her unique gifts of humor and lifelong friendships, for the love and devotion she gave her family, friends, and students, for her delicious chocolate-chocolate-chip cakes, and for a life full of accomplishment that was truly well-lived. In all of her pursuits, she exhibited a generous and loving mission to serve others. As an established, well-respected, and much-loved member of the Overton community and well beyond, Mary Pat will be truly missed.



Besides her parents, she is her brother, Dr. Maurice S. Green, and her son-in-law Dr. William C. Cummins.



Mary Pat is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald B. Eaves of Overton; two daughters and a son-in-law, Mary Carole Cummins and Catherine and Victor Veltze; three grandchildren; and numerous other family members and a host of friends.



Online registration and condolences are available at

A Celebrate of life memorial service for Mary Pat 'Pippy' Eaves, 73, Overton, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Promised Land Building, First Assembly of God Church. Arrangements are under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home.Mary Pat passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born April 4, 1946 in Dallas to the late Newlyn D. and Nell Owen Green.Mary Pat will be lovingly remembered for her many contributions to education and teaching, for her boundless support of the Overton community, for her unique gifts of humor and lifelong friendships, for the love and devotion she gave her family, friends, and students, for her delicious chocolate-chocolate-chip cakes, and for a life full of accomplishment that was truly well-lived. In all of her pursuits, she exhibited a generous and loving mission to serve others. As an established, well-respected, and much-loved member of the Overton community and well beyond, Mary Pat will be truly missed.Besides her parents, she is her brother, Dr. Maurice S. Green, and her son-in-law Dr. William C. Cummins.Mary Pat is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald B. Eaves of Overton; two daughters and a son-in-law, Mary Carole Cummins and Catherine and Victor Veltze; three grandchildren; and numerous other family members and a host of friends.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close