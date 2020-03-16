Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mrs. Mary (Praytor) Munn, age 95 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Damascus Baptist Church with Bro. Ryan Surratt officiating. Interment will follow in the Damascus Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Mrs. Munn died Friday, March 13, 2020 at a nursing home in Lindale, Texas. She was born in Lindale, Texas on April 20, 1924 to the late Robert Fulton and Sallie Rachel (Brown) Praytor. Mrs. Munn worked for Sledge Manufacturing in Tyler, Texas and retired in 1987 from Tyler Pipe. She was a member of the Damascus Baptist Church, and the Eastern Star. Mrs. Munn helped with the local elections and was involved in the Tyler Rose Festival for many years. Mrs. Munn was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Munn in 1976, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, and son-in-law, Ira Arnold in 2018. She is survived by her son, Edward "Buddy" Munn and Diane Munn of Lindale, Texas; 2 daughters, Sallie Black and husband, James of Lindale, Texas; Shirley Arnold of Lindale, Texas; 8 grandchildren, Christie and Jeff Evans of Cincinnati, Ohio; Stacie and Aaron Goodwin of Tyler, Texas; Aaron and Brittany Munn of Lindale, Texas; Trent and Renee Arnold of Bethel Heights, Arkansas; Tyson and Marta Arnold of Berlin, Germany; Gary and Brandy Black of Lindale, Texas; Kevin and Jammie Black of Plano, Texas; Amanda and Bryan Benton of Flint, Texas; 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Tryce Black, Logan Black, Michael Evans, and Austin Evans. Serving as pallbearers will be Trent Arnold, Gary Black, Kevin Black, Aaron Munn, Bryan Benton, Aaron Goodwin, and Jeff Evans. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.



Services for Mrs. Mary (Praytor) Munn, age 95 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Damascus Baptist Church with Bro. Ryan Surratt officiating. Interment will follow in the Damascus Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Mrs. Munn died Friday, March 13, 2020 at a nursing home in Lindale, Texas. She was born in Lindale, Texas on April 20, 1924 to the late Robert Fulton and Sallie Rachel (Brown) Praytor. Mrs. Munn worked for Sledge Manufacturing in Tyler, Texas and retired in 1987 from Tyler Pipe. She was a member of the Damascus Baptist Church, and the Eastern Star. Mrs. Munn helped with the local elections and was involved in the Tyler Rose Festival for many years. Mrs. Munn was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Munn in 1976, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, and son-in-law, Ira Arnold in 2018. She is survived by her son, Edward "Buddy" Munn and Diane Munn of Lindale, Texas; 2 daughters, Sallie Black and husband, James of Lindale, Texas; Shirley Arnold of Lindale, Texas; 8 grandchildren, Christie and Jeff Evans of Cincinnati, Ohio; Stacie and Aaron Goodwin of Tyler, Texas; Aaron and Brittany Munn of Lindale, Texas; Trent and Renee Arnold of Bethel Heights, Arkansas; Tyson and Marta Arnold of Berlin, Germany; Gary and Brandy Black of Lindale, Texas; Kevin and Jammie Black of Plano, Texas; Amanda and Bryan Benton of Flint, Texas; 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Tryce Black, Logan Black, Michael Evans, and Austin Evans. Serving as pallbearers will be Trent Arnold, Gary Black, Kevin Black, Aaron Munn, Bryan Benton, Aaron Goodwin, and Jeff Evans. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close