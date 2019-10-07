Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Service 10:30 AM Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 View Map Interment Following Services Lindale City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mrs. Mary Ann McClenny, age 82 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Today, October 7, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, with Bro. Kris Emerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery. Mary Ann passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at a hospice facility in Tyler. She was born in Memphis, Texas on December 21, 1936 to the late Joseph Russel and Zona Catherine (Malone) Crone. Mary Ann was a longtime resident of Lindale and was a member of the South Main Church of Christ in Lindale. She was a member of many clubs and organizations and an entrepreneur for several businesses. Many knew her from her most notable business, Mary Ann's Shur-Nuff Rum Cakes or as the First Lady of Lindale for many years. Mary Ann was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bobby McClenny of Lindale; daughters, Mary Beth Whitaker and husband, Mark of Tyler; Jan Anderson and husband, Carroll of Hideaway; son, Kent McClenny and wife, Laura Sue of Lindale; 2 sisters, Carolyn Philpot and husband, Jimmie of Lindale; Doris Allen and husband, Richard of Conroe; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Mary Ann's grandsons and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Homeplace, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701.



