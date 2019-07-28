Mary Matthews (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
University Baptist Church
10925 University Blvd.
Tyler, TX
Obituary
Born March 9, 1924, Mary Louise Swink Matthews passed away on July 21, 2019, at the age of 95.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m Monday at University Baptist Church, 10925 University Blvd. Tyler. Service officiated by nephew Michael D. Thompson.

Mrs. Matthews graduated from Jacksonville High School, Lon Morris College, and Sam Houston State University. She was employed by Brown & Pavletich in Jacksonville and Wisenbaker & Fix in Tyler.

She is survived by sons, Larry Mack (wife Sudabeth) and Harold W. (wife Noreen), stepdaughter, Christina, grandson, Robert and his mother, Betsy, sister, Theta Swink Thompson (husband Lawrence), many nieces & nephews, and beloved friend, Tony Pena.

She was preceded in death by husband, Lawrence R. Matthews, father, Henry T. Swink, mother, Molly (Swink) Thompson, stepfather, L.C. Thompson, and brothers, Milton T. Swink (wife Macie) and J. Mack Swink (wife Louise).
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 28, 2019
