Kinsman, Ohio - Mary Marguerite Carmichael, age 87, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Paul Homes, Greenville, Pennsylvania. She was born on October 20, 1931, in Orangeville, Ohio, a daughter of Mary Katherine (Schweiss) and John Standley Carmichael. Mary was a 1949 graduate of Kinsman High School. She was a resident of Tyler, Texas, for over sixty years, where she worked as the office manager of Payne Johnson Oil Company. Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Texas and she served as an elder and deacon. She loved to travel, paint and cross stitch.



She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Elsie Carmichael and Nancy Genera and three brothers, Carl, Frank, George Carmichael. Survivors include four sisters, Martha A. Elser of Cortland, Ohio, Elizabeth J. (James) McKitrick of Vienna, Ohio, Gerry E. (Kenneth) Stafford of Kinsman, Ohio, Mable J. Zak of Newport, Rhode Island and a brother, Charles E. Carmichael of Apopka, Florida.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00Am at Kinsman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

