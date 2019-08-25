Send Flowers Obituary

Died August 20, 2019. Lorene Bellows McGuire was the eldest of 5 children. Born in Bonham, Texas, May 17, 1917, on a farm near Ector, Texas. She married Marvin McGuire and they were early migrants to the Wheat and Ranch areas of West Panhandle of Texas. She was the mother of 5 children. Billy Patrick, Wilburn Lee, David, Joel, and Joyce Ann. She is survived by Joel McGuire of Tyler, and Joyce Davidson and husband, Don, of Flint, Texas. Lorene moved to the Tyler area in 2008 to spend the remainder of her life with her children. She reached Centenarian Status in 2017 and celebrated 100 years with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her wish to die at home was fulfilled with a peaceful death with family.



Arrangements thru Boren-Conner, Bullard with family ceremony at Carson Cemetery Ector, Texas pending.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close