Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Smith, 78 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, 11 am at Higher Heights Community Baptist Church with Supt. H.P. Jordan, eulogist. Burial will follow in Mt. Nevelton Cemetery in Bullard under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Those left to cherish her memories are son, Kelly C. Smith, Tyler and three sisters; Christine Pinkerton, Lucille Hayter and Judy Clark all of Tyler. Public viewing will be from 1-10pm Friday at the funeral home and no viewing at the church.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019