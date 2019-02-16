Funeral services for Mary Kathy Brooks, 69, of Whitehouse, will be held 10:00 am, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Kathy was born October 13, 1949, in Longview, TX, to the late Gerald Ray and Dorris Earline Choice Ray. She passed away on February 14, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. She loved her family with all her heart.
Survivors include her daughters, Valerie Martin-Montgomery and husband Mark of Palestine and Kimberlee Tripp and husband Mark of Oregon; brother, David Ray and wife Becky of Tyler; sister, Virginia Bryant and husband Lloyd of Swan; six grandchildren, Tracey Palmer and husband George, Kelsey Sparkman and husband Paul, Lacey Gillian, Hunter Sharp, Joshua Montgomery and Jacob Montgomery; four great-grandchildren, Henry Sparkman, Braxton Montgomery, Eddie Palmer and Frank Palmer.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, day, February 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Nicholas' Pet Haven, 12903 TX Hwy 155, Tyler, TX 75703 or Nicholaspethaven.com/donate.html
