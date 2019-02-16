Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathy (Ray) Brooks. View Sign

Funeral services for Mary Kathy Brooks, 69, of Whitehouse, will be held 10:00 am, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



Kathy was born October 13, 1949, in Longview, TX, to the late Gerald Ray and Dorris Earline Choice Ray. She passed away on February 14, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. She loved her family with all her heart.



Survivors include her daughters, Valerie Martin-Montgomery and husband Mark of Palestine and Kimberlee Tripp and husband Mark of Oregon; brother, David Ray and wife Becky of Tyler; sister, Virginia Bryant and husband Lloyd of Swan; six grandchildren, Tracey Palmer and husband George, Kelsey Sparkman and husband Paul, Lacey Gillian, Hunter Sharp, Joshua Montgomery and Jacob Montgomery; four great-grandchildren, Henry Sparkman, Braxton Montgomery, Eddie Palmer and Frank Palmer.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, day, February 17, 2019, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Nicholas' Pet Haven, 12903 TX Hwy 155, Tyler, TX 75703 or

Funeral services for Mary Kathy Brooks, 69, of Whitehouse, will be held 10:00 am, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.Kathy was born October 13, 1949, in Longview, TX, to the late Gerald Ray and Dorris Earline Choice Ray. She passed away on February 14, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. She loved her family with all her heart.Survivors include her daughters, Valerie Martin-Montgomery and husband Mark of Palestine and Kimberlee Tripp and husband Mark of Oregon; brother, David Ray and wife Becky of Tyler; sister, Virginia Bryant and husband Lloyd of Swan; six grandchildren, Tracey Palmer and husband George, Kelsey Sparkman and husband Paul, Lacey Gillian, Hunter Sharp, Joshua Montgomery and Jacob Montgomery; four great-grandchildren, Henry Sparkman, Braxton Montgomery, Eddie Palmer and Frank Palmer.Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, day, February 17, 2019, at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Nicholas' Pet Haven, 12903 TX Hwy 155, Tyler, TX 75703 or Nicholaspethaven.com/donate.html Funeral Home Cottle Funeral Home

105 East Bradford P.O. Box 398

Troup , TX 75789

903/842-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close