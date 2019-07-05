Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary K. Bellis. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mary Louise (King) Bellis, 89, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with Rev. Bill Ballou and Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. A private burial will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.



Mrs. Bellis passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Oak Hills Terrace in Tyler. She was born on September 8, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Laurence Earl King Sr. and Hazel Waters King.



Mary graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1947. After graduation, she worked for the Standard Oil Company of Indiana until her marriage to Gerald "Jerry" B. Bellis on September 3, 1949. The couple moved to Rolla, Missouri, where Jerry attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, and Mary worked for the school as cashier. Upon Jerry's graduation in 1951, they moved to New Orleans, LA. During Jerry's career with Chevron, they also lived in Barataria, LA; Jackson, MS; and London, England. Mary worked for Bayou Books, Loumiet Enterprises and Radio Marine Corp. in the New Orleans area and Litton Automated Business Systems in Jackson, MS. Mary and Jerry retired to Lake Palestine in 1989. She was active at the First Baptist Church of Tyler and was a volunteer for SCORE for 13 years.



Mrs. Bellis was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Laurence Earl King Jr.; and her son, John King Bellis. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gerald B. Bellis; daughters, Vickie Gerrard (Bob) of Brandon, MS, and Kathryn Bellis of Houston; son, Steve Bellis (Mikie) of Houston; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Bellis of Corona Del Mar, CA; seven grandchildren, Robin Clay (Derek) of Flowood, MS, Holly Holder (Casey) of Brandon, MS, Mitchell Bellis of Astoria, NY, Evan Bellis of Houston, Rachel Root of Houston, Hilarie Bellis of San Francisco, CA, and Avery Bellis of Los Angeles, CA; great-granddaughter, Adalidah Crocker of Flowood, MS; sister-in-law, Mrs. Laurence E. King, Jr. of St. Joseph, MO; nephews, Robert King of Ogden, UT and Clifford King (Donna) of Altamont, MO.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Tyler at 301 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702, or a .



Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler.



Services for Mary Louise (King) Bellis, 89, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with Rev. Bill Ballou and Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. A private burial will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.Mrs. Bellis passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Oak Hills Terrace in Tyler. She was born on September 8, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Laurence Earl King Sr. and Hazel Waters King.Mary graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1947. After graduation, she worked for the Standard Oil Company of Indiana until her marriage to Gerald "Jerry" B. Bellis on September 3, 1949. The couple moved to Rolla, Missouri, where Jerry attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, and Mary worked for the school as cashier. Upon Jerry's graduation in 1951, they moved to New Orleans, LA. During Jerry's career with Chevron, they also lived in Barataria, LA; Jackson, MS; and London, England. Mary worked for Bayou Books, Loumiet Enterprises and Radio Marine Corp. in the New Orleans area and Litton Automated Business Systems in Jackson, MS. Mary and Jerry retired to Lake Palestine in 1989. She was active at the First Baptist Church of Tyler and was a volunteer for SCORE for 13 years.Mrs. Bellis was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Laurence Earl King Jr.; and her son, John King Bellis. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gerald B. Bellis; daughters, Vickie Gerrard (Bob) of Brandon, MS, and Kathryn Bellis of Houston; son, Steve Bellis (Mikie) of Houston; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Bellis of Corona Del Mar, CA; seven grandchildren, Robin Clay (Derek) of Flowood, MS, Holly Holder (Casey) of Brandon, MS, Mitchell Bellis of Astoria, NY, Evan Bellis of Houston, Rachel Root of Houston, Hilarie Bellis of San Francisco, CA, and Avery Bellis of Los Angeles, CA; great-granddaughter, Adalidah Crocker of Flowood, MS; sister-in-law, Mrs. Laurence E. King, Jr. of St. Joseph, MO; nephews, Robert King of Ogden, UT and Clifford King (Donna) of Altamont, MO.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Tyler at 301 W. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702, or a .Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations