Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Loucille" (Isbell) Jeffers. View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Loucille Jeffers, age 83, passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on July 26, 2019.



Loucille was born on December 13, 1935. She grew up in Smith County and attended school in Arp and the Chapel Hill School District. She was married to her husband Norman for 62 years. A beloved playground aide, she is remembered by hundreds of children that passed through the halls of Chapel Hill Elementary School in the 1970s.



Loucille was a longtime, active member of Bethel Baptist Church and was well-known for sharing her cooking skills and her love of quilting with her church family and friends. Loucille and Norman spent many happy days traveling in their RV as members of Bethel's Triple L Club.



Born in Arp, TX to parents J.W. and Gladys Isbell, she is survived by son, Gary Jeffers and wife Bitsy of New London, TX; daughter, Janet Moon and husband Steve of Jefferson, IA and Tyler, TX; granddaughter, Reagan Moon Osborne and husband Rich of Jefferson, IA; grandson, Blake Moon and wife Angie of Omaha, NE; grandson, Jordan Jeffers and wife Brianna of Summerville, SC; granddaughter, Mallory Jeffers Mead and husband Kyle of Humble, TX; and great-grandson, Mason Osborne of Jefferson, IA. She is also survived by sister, Patsy Kirkley and husband Charlie; sister, Johnna Plunk and husband Larry; numerous nieces and nephews; her dear, lifelong, and devoted friend, Joene



Bryant and special sisters-in-law, Marlene Pugh and Shirley Staples.



She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Norman Jeffers; sister, Geraldine Collins and her husband Douglas.



Pallbearers will be Jordan Jeffers, Greg Kirkley, Kyle Mead, Bobby Morris, Andrew Otte, and Adam Penny.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be held



on Tuesday, July 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Sherman Mayfield on July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by private burial at Williams Cemetery.



The family would like to express our gratitude to The Hamptons Assisted Living and The



Hospice of East Texas for their compassion and care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701. To view online, please go to



Loucille Jeffers, age 83, passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on July 26, 2019.Loucille was born on December 13, 1935. She grew up in Smith County and attended school in Arp and the Chapel Hill School District. She was married to her husband Norman for 62 years. A beloved playground aide, she is remembered by hundreds of children that passed through the halls of Chapel Hill Elementary School in the 1970s.Loucille was a longtime, active member of Bethel Baptist Church and was well-known for sharing her cooking skills and her love of quilting with her church family and friends. Loucille and Norman spent many happy days traveling in their RV as members of Bethel's Triple L Club.Born in Arp, TX to parents J.W. and Gladys Isbell, she is survived by son, Gary Jeffers and wife Bitsy of New London, TX; daughter, Janet Moon and husband Steve of Jefferson, IA and Tyler, TX; granddaughter, Reagan Moon Osborne and husband Rich of Jefferson, IA; grandson, Blake Moon and wife Angie of Omaha, NE; grandson, Jordan Jeffers and wife Brianna of Summerville, SC; granddaughter, Mallory Jeffers Mead and husband Kyle of Humble, TX; and great-grandson, Mason Osborne of Jefferson, IA. She is also survived by sister, Patsy Kirkley and husband Charlie; sister, Johnna Plunk and husband Larry; numerous nieces and nephews; her dear, lifelong, and devoted friend, JoeneBryant and special sisters-in-law, Marlene Pugh and Shirley Staples.She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Norman Jeffers; sister, Geraldine Collins and her husband Douglas.Pallbearers will be Jordan Jeffers, Greg Kirkley, Kyle Mead, Bobby Morris, Andrew Otte, and Adam Penny.Funeral arrangements will be handled by Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation will be heldon Tuesday, July 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Sherman Mayfield on July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by private burial at Williams Cemetery.The family would like to express our gratitude to The Hamptons Assisted Living and TheHospice of East Texas for their compassion and care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close