A graveside service for Mary Jean Jeffers, 90, of Houston (formerly of Tyler) will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with the Rev. Robert M. Jeffers officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jeffers passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 in Houston. She was born December 26, 1928 in Dallas to Madison White and Lenora Randolph.
Raised across the State of Texas from Three Rivers to Midland to Denison, Jean married Eugene L. Jeffers in Dallas in 1950. She moved to Tyler with her family in 1961 where she lived until relocating to Houston a few years ago. Jean was a long time member of Highland Presbyterian Church as well as a volunteer at East Texas Medical Center for many years.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Eugene L. Jeffers. She is survived by her loving family including her sons, Robert and Donald; her daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Susan; and her grandchildren, Katie and Dave.
If desired, memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 3101 Paluxy Dr., Tyler, TX 75701 or the , P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019