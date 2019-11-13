Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary





On November 9, 2019, Mary Jane Silva passed away peacefully in her home. Mary was born February 18, 1932 to Francis and Albert Middaugh in Fort Smith , Arkansas. She was raised in Oklahoma City, OK and attended Crooked Oak High School. Mary married Frank S. Silva, Jr. in August of 1949. Mary and Frank had three children, Frank R. Silva III, Michael R. Silva, and Pandy Silva McKee of Bullard, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; both sons; brother, Albert Middaugh, Jr.; sister, Joyce Middaugh; and grandson, Jeremy Silva.She is survived by her daughter, Pandy Silva McKee and husband, Mel; grandchildren, Bruce Michael Arbo, Jr., Ethan A. Hinderliter, Blake A. Silva, Frank R. Silva IV, Michael R. Silva, Jr., and Devi V. Tracy. Also, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Ava Arbo, Evan Arbo, Sofia Silva, Kanton Silva, Kyler Silva, Keon Voisin, Jaden Voisin and Devin Voisin; brothers, Jim & Robert Middaugh; brother-in-law, Michael B. Silva; in addition to many loved nieces and nephews.Mary and Frank had a very full and rewarding life with many travels and many friends. Mary often said they had a very blessed and full life. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.A celebration of life will be held at Emerald Bay Church in Bullard, TX at a later date and time. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019

