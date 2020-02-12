Mary Jane Stine, 75, of Tyler, passed away on February 7, 2020, in Tyler from cancer. She was born August 16, 1944 in Delmar, Delaware.
A visitation for friends, neighbors and coworkers will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Stella Hastings and her brother, Jerry Hastings.
She is survived by her husband, David Stine of Tyler; brothers, Paul Jr., John and David; and a sister, Rebecca Hovatter, all of the Delmar, Delaware area.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 12, 2020